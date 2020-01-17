LG Electronics Collects Record Number of Awards at CES 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17, 2020 – LG Electronics (LG) took home the most awards ever from industry experts at CES® – more than 150 honors this year, led by the Best TV of CES Award for the sixth consecutive year. The Best of CES Awards (the official CES awards program run by Engadget on behalf of the Consumer Technology Association) singled out the LG CX series OLED TVs as the cream of the crop from the literally thousands of new TVs shown at CES.

LG continued its dominance in the TV category with its industry-leading LG OLED TVs winning 83 awards and honors from a wide range of industry experts. The cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE OLED R “rollable TV” was honored by the Consumer Technology Association with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. The LG SIGNATURE OLED Z 8K TV was honored as the CTA Mark of Excellence Video Display Product of the Year. LG’s NEXTGEN OLED TVs powered by ATSC 3.0 received two dozen awards.

The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine with AI DD received the most accolades among LG home appliances at this CES, recognized by USA Today and Newsweek, among others. LG’s InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ featuring a new slow-melting Craft Ice dispenser also had an impressive showing receiving the CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award and recognition from Women’s Health.

LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen and 5G smartphones received CES Innovation Awards, while recognition went to LG’s new AI-infused Proactive Customer Care service and the jaw-dropping LG OLED “Wave” exhibition that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the LG booth.

Overall, LG won 17 CES Innovation Awards (CTA’s official program recognizing the best of the best at CES) across the home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories, and LG received top accolades from tech experts and pundits at Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Engadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, among many others.

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2020 include:

LG CX 4K OLED TV

• Engadget: Best of CES

• PC Mag: Best of CES

• Reviewed.com: Editor’s Choice Award

• Pocket-lint: Best of CES

• HD Guru: CES Top Pick

• CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED TV

• Gear Patrol: Editor’s Pick CES 2020

• BGR: Best of CES 2020

• HD Guru: CES Top Pick

• TechRadar: Best TVs of CES

LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV

• CES 2020 Innovation Award

• CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

• Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020

• BGR: Best of CES 2020

LG SIGNATURE OLED RX TV

• CES 2020 Innovation Award

• Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020

• SPY: Best of CES 2020

LG Soundbar SN11RG

• CES 2020 Innovation Award

• CTA Mark of Excellence: Loudspeaker of the Year: Soundbar

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier

• CES 2020 Innovation Award

• CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Miscellaneous Home Technology Enhancements

LG ThinQ Front-Load Washing Machine

• USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice

• Newsweek: Best of CES 2020

LG Proactive Customer Care

• USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards: Editor’s Choice

LG G8XThinQ with Dual Screen

• CES 2020 Innovation Award

For more information on LG’s CES 2020 awards and honors and additional information about LG’s products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.