LG Elevates Its Digital Transformation With Opening of New Cloud Call Center

SEOUL, July 8, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the opening of its new Cloud Call Center in the United States, elevating the company’s rapid digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer service. Following North America, LG plans to open Cloud Call Centers in a dozen additional countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy and Vietnam this year and in its home market of South Korea in early 2022.

Implementation of the cloud-based system will create a better customer experience and more positive outcome. The system allows LG’s customer service representatives to work collaboratively and effectively from different locations, eliminating the need to be in the same physical space, reducing the likelihood of a quarantine situation. And with new speech to text (STT) capability that quickly and accurately converts voice calls into written text, customer service representatives can easily and quickly research and respond to reoccurring issues and repeat questions.

If there is a backlog due to a high call volume, the Cloud Call Center suggests an alternative faster option, such as “talking” to a chatbot on LG’s customer service site or another social media platform. An accurate estimate of the wait time will be available in the near future. The system is powered by either Amazon Connect or Genesys Cloud.

“LG’s new Cloud Call Center actively upgrades and refines our service delivery and helps us to ensure the best possible customer outcomes,” said Yoo Kyu-moon, executive director of the Customer Service Management Center at LG Electronics. “With more helpful options to choose from, LG customers can receive the support they need in the way they prefer to receive it.”