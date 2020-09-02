LG EMBARKS ON NEW MOBILE INITIATIVE TO EXPLORE THE UNKNOWN

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is kicking off the Explorer Project with a 30-second invitation video hinting at the first smartphone under this new lineup. Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category and will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences, a strategy that tackles uncharted territory in the industry. Details of the Explorer Project will be officially announced September 14 at 10:00 (EDT) on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

LG created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector. The initiative aims to “explore” and inject new life into untapped areas and reshape and expand the current user experience, with assistance from its trusted platform partners.

Explorer Project also marks a new direction in the alignment strategy of LG’s smartphones. The Explorer Project will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs while LG’s new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of competitive devices that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET.

LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop unique features that will elevate the mobile viewing experience on Explorer Project devices. Qualcomm Technologies is again contributing its industry-leading processing technology and know-how to drive the outstanding performance of LG’s differentiated lineup.

Rave gives users wherever they may be the ability to communicate and enjoy streaming content together while Ficto, which pioneered revenue sharing for mobile content, aligned the global launch of its streaming service with the Explorer Project. Tubi, the largest ad-supported free streaming service is also an early partner of the Explorer Project. South Korean search leader NAVER, which worked in close partnership with LG on the LG Dual Screen, is developing a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for Explorer Project devices.

“LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”