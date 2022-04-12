Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG EMBARKS ON NEW PRODUCT ROADMAP WITH LG VELVET

Corporate 12/04/2022

New Smartphone Leads the Way with Focus on Stylish, Tactilely Pleasing Design

LG EMBARKS ON NEW PRODUCT ROADMAP WITH LG VELVET

SEOUL, Apr. 12, 2020—With today’s smartphones becoming more and more alike and difficult to distinguish by technical specifications alone, LG Electronics (LG) is answering the challenge by embarking on a new product roadmap that will emphasize distinctive designs and “tactile” elegance to set itself apart. The first device to illustrate this new philosophy is the upcoming LG VELVET, featuring a unique “Raindrop” camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor that is both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch.

 

LG VELVET will be the first device to implement the company’s new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends. The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone.

 

“Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design,” said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. “It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity.”

 

