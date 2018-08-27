LG EXPANDS ULTRA-PREMIUM LINEUP WITH NEW PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTED BY WINE CELLAR

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an expanded LG SIGNATURE ultra-premium product lineup at IFA 2018 in Berlin, highlighted by a new wine cellar, dryer and bottom-freezer refrigerator.

The concept, The Art of Essence, was the inspiration behind the philosophy of the LG SIGNATURE brand, which launched in 2016. LG SIGNATURE products were stripped of all features that detracted from the brand’s spirit, resulting in the streamlined look that exemplifies products of the finest quality that deliver a sense of exclusivity to its owners.

The exclusive LG SIGNATURE wine cellar is capable of storing 65 bottles within its sleek metal frame and features numerous innovative technologies such as Multi Temperature Control which creates the ideal storage conditions for different types of wine. The drawer refrigerator in the wine cellar with Automatic Lift allows for easy access to the wine inside with the press of a button. Use voice recognition to open the door or turn on the interior light to see what’s inside through the darkened glass, saving energy and avoiding unnecessary exposure to sunlight.

A high-end clothes dryer will be joining LG SIGNATURE for the first time this year. The 10kg dryer can detect the amount of laundry inside the drum and adjust setting to match, with no input from the user. A rapid drying feature is complemented by the advanced Condenser Automatic Cleansing System which uses streaming water to clear away lint build up, allowing the dryer to operate consistently at peak efficiency.

The new LG SIGNATURE bottom-freezer refrigerator boasts an array of advanced features including Automatic Lift to raise the drawer to eye level for easier access to the contents. The improved Auto Door Open feature senses when a person approaches and automatically opens the door twice as wide as before, a real convenience when one’s arms are full of groceries.

To highlight the wine cellar’s aesthetics and advanced technology, LG SIGNATURE partnered with James Suckling, a prominent figure in the international wine community whose reviews are widely read and respected. Mr. Suckling will host several wine tasting sessions for VIP guests at the LG SIGNATURE booth in Messe Berlin on August 30 and 31, highlighting the wine cellar’s ability to preserve or improve a wine’s flavor. French winery Lou Dumont will also be on hand to serve visitors a sampling of its best vintage.

“Combining beautiful design with the latest technologies while staying true to a product’s essence is what LG SIGNATURE is all about,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Expanding our LG SIGNATURE collection to seven products allows even more consumers to experience the joy of owning a home appliance that resembles a work of art.”

Visitors to LG’s booth in Hall 18 during IFA will be able to see the latest additions to the LG SIGNATURE lineup for themselves.