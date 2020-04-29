Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG FILES IP INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TURKEY’S BEKO

Corporate 29/04/2020

With a Number of Patents Related to the Use of Steam in Home Appliances,
LG Defends Innovation from Improper Use by Competitors

LG FILES IP INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TURKEY’S BEKO

SEOUL, Apr. 29, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) filed an intellectual property infringement lawsuit against Beko Deutschland GmbH in Mannheim District Court in Germany for infringement of a patent for steam technology that protects certain garments from damage. Beko is a subsidiary of Turkey’s largest consumer electronics company, Arçelik A.Ş.

 

The suit focuses on the user interface of LG washing machines featuring TrueSteamTM technology. The patent being protected prevents steam from being dispersed in certain wash cycles where heat-sensitive garments may be damaged. LG TrueSteam technology is a feature in various household appliances including washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and LG’s Styler garment management system. LG utilizes steam for its clean and safe benefits in sterilization, deodorization and wrinkle relief.

 

In September, LG filed a lawsuit against Arçelik and its German affiliates Beko Deutschland GmbH and Grundig Intermedia GmbH in connection with freezer door-ice making technology in LG Side-by-Side refrigerators.

 

“We provide value to customers through our devotion and commitment to research and development,” said Jeon Saeng-gyu, executive vice president of LG Electronics’ Intellectual Property Center. “Protecting our intellectual property is a top priority because innovation should never be taken for granted because this is what separates LG from the competition.”

 

#2020
