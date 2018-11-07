Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G7 FIT ARRIVES BRINGING POPULAR FEATURES FROM G SERIES TO WIDER AUDIENCE

Corporate 07/11/2018

Delivering AI Capabilities and High Performance in a Competitively-Priced Package

LG G7 FIT ARRIVES BRINGING POPULAR FEATURES FROM G SERIES TO WIDER AUDIENCE

SEOUL, Nov. 7, 2018 — Consumers in key markets will be able to take ownership of LG’s newest smartphone, the LG G7 Fit, starting this week. Originally unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin, the LG G7 Fit was developed for customers interested specifically in high-end camera, display and audio features at a more competitive price point than current flagship offerings.

 

The concept behind the LG G7 Fit was to offer the most popular advanced features from the LG G7 ThinQ without the price. With the same premium all-glass and polished metal rim of the LG G7 ThinQ, the G7 Fit is as tough as it looks with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as an added bonus.

 

Powered by the proven Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, the smartphone is powerful enough for gaming, viewing or listening without any hiccups. The 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) FullVision display sporting 19.5:9 aspect ratio features Super Bright Display LCD technology turbocharged to a maximum 1,000 nits for visibility under even the brightest sun.

 

A host of intelligent camera features highlighted by AI CAM lets LG G7 Fit owners choose from 8 shooting modes optimized by the built-in artificial intelligence. If the AI CAM-recommended image doesn’t meet the user’s expectations, additional effect options can be manually applied in post-processing.

 

And because the LG G7 Fit was designed to deliver LG’s most advanced audio capabilities in one exceptional package, it is the perfect device for the music lover. Featuring LG’s unanimously-lauded 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for high-quality sound when paired with quality earphones, the G7 Fit also delivers incredible bass with Boombox Speaker as well as virtual 3D sound up to 7.1 channel audio with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound.

 

“The LG G7 Fit plays an important role in our global lineup which is very focused on introducing meaningful smartphone technology and innovation to a new and wider audience,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and head of LG’s mobile business division. “LG’s strategy to include our best technologies across our entire G series portfolio is to make it easier for more consumers to experience LG mobile innovation.”

 

Beginning this month and continuing throughout the fourth quarter, customers in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East will be able to add the G7 Fit to their shortlist of phones to consider.

 

Key Specifications:*

 

  • Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Mobile Platform
  • Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440)
  • Memory: 4GB RAM / 32GB or 64GB ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)
  • Camera:
    – Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°)
    – Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)
  • Battery: 3000mAh
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm
  • Weight: 158g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
  • Color: New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray
  • Other: New Second Screen / AI CAM / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / QLens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio

 

 * Specifications and features may vary depending on the particular market.

