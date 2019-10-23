Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG G8X THINQ WITH LG DUAL SCREEN BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

Corporate 23/10/2019

Share this content

Latest G Series Continues Tradition of Strong Camera Performance,
Audio Engineering and Design Refinement

LG G8X THINQ WITH LG DUAL SCREEN BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

SEOUL, Oct. 23, 2019 — Today, LG Electronics (LG) announced the global start of sales of LG G8XThinQ with LG Dual Screen, both unveiled in September at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Together, LG G8XThinQ with LG Dual Screen offer consumers an entirely new way to interact with a mobile device and usher in new possibilities for mobile gaming, content creation and consumption, productivity and much more. Availability will start in the U.S. on November 1 followed by key markets around the world such as Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Turkey over the next several weeks.

 

LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers be as productive as they can be, quickly and easily. Whether texting a friend while watching a video, updating fantasy football while researching stats, sharing and comparing while online shopping, or writing an email while referencing a presentation, consumers can navigate, research, communicate and more across two screens simply and efficiently.

 

What’s more, LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen features unique experiences that provide more control for scenarios where two identical OLED displays simply work better than one, saving precious screen real estate. LG gives consumers the option to have the power and flexibility of two screens, but the freedom to choose one based on the situation. By detaching LG Dual Screen from LG G8XThinQ, going minimal is as simple as a snap.

 

LG Dual Screen boasts a convenient cover display, with the essentials like notifications, date, time, battery life available at a glance. With a 360° Freestop Hinge, LG Dual Screen is able to lock into at any angle, making it practical for use as a game controller at 120°, a mini-laptop at 140°, flat at 180°, a stand or tent at 270°, or to take a call flipped back on itself at 360°.

 

LG Game Pad* is an immersive dual screen experience designed to level-up mobile gaming and deliver an edge in the competitive moment. It gives gamers a complete view of a game on one screen and a full controller on the other, giving the options to choose from multiple virtual controllers or build a custom layout to match specific game play needs and styles. LG Game Pad mimics touch input on the main display, making it compatible with most games.

 

The LG Smart Keyboard converts LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen into a mini-laptop for on-the-go use. The bottom display transforms into a full-screen virtual keyboard making it easier to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

 

LG’s newest G-series smartphone features a dynamic 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display, a powerful 32MP front-facing camera, impressive dual rear-facing cameras with innovative photo and video modes, two balanced 1.2W stereo speakers, the first in-display fingerprint sensor on an LG smartphone and a large 4,000mAh battery for all-day power.

 

“The introduction of LG G8XThinQ and LG Dual Screen enables us to be part of the conversation around larger mobile displays but at a much more price-friendly entry point,” said Morris Lee, senior vice president at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “From the industry’s first wide angle camera in a smartphone, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and optical gesture control, LG continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation and this continues with LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen.”

 

* Compatible with games that support Bluetooth controllers.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More