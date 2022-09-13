LG Grows New Business Ventures with Selection of Finalists in First ‘Mission For The Future’ Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sep. 13, 2022 — LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (LG NOVA) has selected its Finalists companies for its Mission for the Future global challenge program. Representing multiple potential business paths in three industries, the companies will be working with the LG NOVA team to collaborate on new business ventures, alongside continuing to grow and scale their companies, qualifying for potential investment from LG and other investors within the LG NOVA ecosystem to develop impactful solutions for people, communities and the planet.*

“This inaugural year of our challenge demonstrated how effective and powerful collaboration between technology startups and established corporations can help accelerate the innovation process,” said LG Electronics Senior Vice President of Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee and head of LG NOVA. “Congratulations to the Finalists and all the companies that participated in the Mission for the Future challenge. We look forward to the journey with these companies innovating for a brighter, more technologically advanced future.”

The finalists were selected from an initial pool of approximately 1,300 applicants. They secured the top spot after working closely with the LG NOVA Entrepreneur-In-Residence team over a six- to nine-month period to build and test the proposals. Throughout the process, the companies had opportunities to meet with LG business teams and investors within LG NOVA ecosystem. Finalists were presented to LG Electronics Global CEO William Cho.

With this selection of companies, LG NOVA will build new businesses in Digital Health, Electric Mobility and the Metaverse, pursuing multiple paths to deliver new services and solutions that will help us move forward faster into the future.

Digital Health – With digital health capabilities key to enabling the delivery of healthcare to diverse and disparate communities, LG NOVA is working to expand and scale greater access to healthcare and personal health services.

Electric Mobility – With LG’s commitment to sustainability as an organization, LG NOVA is working to pursue new opportunities to expand access to electric vehicles (EV) and electric mobility solutions by enabling more businesses to leverage their infrastructure to provide EV services.

The Metaverse – The Metaverse will bring greater capabilities that will change how we engage across the digital space in the future. LG is looking to broaden its role and explore new services and applications for enterprises that leverage the capabilities of the Metaverse.

LG NOVA’s second annual Mission for The Future (2022) is now open for submissions. Deadline to submit is Thursday, October 6, 2022. Please visit www.lgnova.com/mission22 for more information on how to submit new ideas to LG NOVA.