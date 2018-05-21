LG IMPROVES Q SERIES WITH SMARTER AND MORE PREMIUM FEATURES IN LG Q7

SEOUL, May 21, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the 2018 LG Q7, the newest Q series mid-range smartphone from LG that offers premium features typically found in more expensive flagship smartphones. Shipments to key markets in Europe will begin early next month, followed by countries in the Americas and Asia.

The LG Q6 that debuted in 2017 developed a fan base based on its intelligent balance of premium features and value, most notably for being the first in its class to offer a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio display in a sleek, stylish, thin-bezeled body. The LG Q7 builds on that foundation with even more high-end features such as Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, water and dust resistance and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The Q7 family consists of the Q7+, Q7 and Q7 α with the latter upgraded to 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

On the front, the LG Q7 features a 5MP camera with a 100-degree Super Wide Angle lens that captures more of the background or more friends. New to the LG Q7 is Portrait mode that allows users to take selfies with blurred backgrounds for a pleasing bokeh effect. With the LG Q7, shutterbugs won’t miss any shots with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) on the rear camera, 23 percent faster than traditional auto focus.

LG also included QLens in the new Q7, a useful camera AI feature until now only available on LG’s premium smartphones. Leveraging AI technology for image recognition, QLens lets users use the camera to improve the image searching and online shopping experience. Capture any item with QLens and get information on where to buy the product online as well as recommendations of similar items. QLens can also perform an image search to see matching or similar images of food, clothing, celebrities or landmarks such as buildings and statues.

The LG Q7 is also the first in its price range to offer DTS:X to deliver virtual 3D surround sound, up to 7.1 channel audio through headphones for users to enjoy their favorite entertainment while on the move. Another first in its category, the LG Q7+ comes equipped with Hi-Fi Quad DAC for richer sounds without distortion when paired with high quality earphones.

The LG Q7 features a 2.5D Arc Glass design with rounded-edges that makes the device comfortable to hold and operate with one hand. The metallic body and rear metal frame of the Q7 is able to stand up to the rough and tumble of active use thanks to its IP68-certified water and dust resistance rating.

The LG Q7 has passed 14 of the MIL-STD 810G tests designed by the United States military to evaluate the performance of equipment in harsh environments. And Qualcomm’s Fast Charge technology can charge the Q7’s battery to 50 percent in about 30 minutes for added user convenience.

The addition of the Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor complements the premium experience of the LG Q7. The rear fingerprint sensor located conveniently below the camera lens not only allows users to unlock the phone easily, it can also double as the camera shutter button, take screenshots and control the notification bar.

“Consumers in the market for a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With selected features just only recently introduced in our 2018 LG G7ThinQ, the Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price.”

The LG Q7 will be available in three configurations of Q7, Q7+ and Q7α, depending on the region and market. Price and purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.

Key Specifications:*

Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core or 1.8GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Memory:

– Q7+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q7: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q7α: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Q7+: Rear 16MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP with Super Wide Angle

– Q7: Rear 13MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP with Super Wide Angle

– Q7α: Rear 13MP with PDAF / Front 5MP (Super Wide Angle) Battery: 3,000mAh- Q7+ : Rear 16MP with PDAF /

Front 8MP or 5MP with Super Wide Angle

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Size: 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4mm

Weight: 145g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0

Colors:

– Q7+: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet

– Q7: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet

– Q7α: Moroccan Blue

Other: Fingerprint Scanner / QLens / Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Q7+) / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Google Assistant / Face Recognition / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Portrait Mode / Flash Jump Cut / Music Flash / Timer Helper / FM Radio