LG INVITES CONSUMERS AROUND THE WORLD TO IFA 2020 ONLINE

SEOUL, Aug. 20, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is sharing its vision for the home of the future at IFA 2020, taking place virtually for the first time in its 96 year history. Under the banner Life’s Good from Home, LG’s online exhibition booth will allow visitors to explore the company’s latest innovations from the comfort of their homes and mobile devices. LG’s IFA 2020 press conference will take place in Messe Berlin on September 3 at 11:00 CEST and live streamed on the LG Global YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/GlobalLG ).

Under the banner of Life’s Good from Home, Dr. I.P. Park, CTO of LG Electronics, will present the future vision for consumers to enjoy a safer and more convenient home living as people world over settle into new lifestyle habits. LG ThinQ Home Solution, making its world debut at IFA 2020, is the company’s innovative response to the new normal and exciting vision for how our life will look in the future.

With the cancellation of IFA’s exhibition in Berlin this year, LG created its own physical smart home showroom in Korea to demonstrate how LG products work seamlessly together to deliver the best home experience possible. For its IFA unveiling, K-pop star Henry Lau will take visitors on a virtual tour of the four story home highlighting all the ways the home contributes to comfort and maximum sustainability using LG technology. The home tour will be accompanied by an interactive video of a family residing in an LG home, which viewers can customize based on their choices.

In addition to its smart home showroom and interactive video content, LG’s virtual IFA booth will provide a compelling interactive experience of how the company is making home living more relaxing, efficient and rewarding. Visitors to LG’s IFA 2020 virtual booth will learn all about the benefits of the company’s comprehensive range of smart home appliances and integrated services by making their way through a variety of different zones.

“Although we would prefer to be participating under better circumstances, we are excited to be a part of IFA 2020 to share with consumers around the globe our vision for a healthier and infinitely more convenient home,” said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “Through our strength in AI and human-centric design, we are creating a fully integrated suite of products and services that makes it easier to live, work and relax at home.”