LG Joins IBM Quantum Network for Advance Industry Applications of Quantum Computing

SEOUL, Jan. 10, 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) today announced joining the IBM Quantum Network to advance industry applications of quantum computing. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, LG will receive access to IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source quantum information software development kit.

Using IBM Quantum technology, LG aims to explore applications of quantum computing in any areas requiring processing a large amount of data including AI, connected cars, digital transformation, IoT and robotics applications. LG will be able to leverage quantum computing hardware and software advances and applications as they emerge, in accordance with IBM’s quantum roadmap . By leveraging IBM Quantum technology, LG will be able to provide workforce training to its employees, permitting LG to investigate how potential breakthroughs can be applied to its industry.

Quantum computing is an exciting evolution in computation. While classical computers calculate in bits that represent 0 and 1, quantum computers use qubits that harness quantum mechanical phenomena such as interference and entanglement in computation to solve problems that are fundamentally intractable for classical computers. As a result, quantum computing is well suited to help explore new solutions to a wide range of problems.

The IBM Quantum team and LG are researching and exploring how quantum computing will help a ‎variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, ‎optimization and machine learning, among many others.

“Based on our open innovation strategy, we plan to use IBM Quantum to develop our competency in quantum computing,” said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics. “We aim to provide customers with value that they have not experienced so far by leveraging quantum computing technology in future businesses.”

“We’re happy to welcome LG Electronics to a growing quantum computing ecosystem in Korea at an exciting time for the region,” said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP, Quantum Computing at IBM. “The relationship between IBM and LG Electronics will permit LG to explore new types of problems associated with emerging technologies and will help strengthen the quantum capabilities in Korea.”