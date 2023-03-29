LG Named 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

SEOUL, March 29, 2023 – LG Electronics has been named 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This prestigious honor recognizes the company’s exemplary commitment to protecting the environment and tackling climate change through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions. This is the 10th time since 2012 that LG has been named Partner of the Year.

“LG is 100 percent committed to its partnership with ENERGY STAR and the EPA to inspire change, improve efficiency and help create a clean energy future,” said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. “Consistent with LG’s global ESG mission of a ‘Better Life for All,’ we are proud to help American consumers make a difference with products that deliver energy savings without sacrificing high performance and outstanding design.”

The EPA also recognized LG for its robust participation in various ENERGY STAR campaigns and promotions, helping to educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving more than 3 billion consumer impressions.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, who applauded LG and other ENERGY STAR award winners “for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health and creating a clean energy future for everyone.