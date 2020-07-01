Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG NAMED GM INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Corporate 01/07/2020

Share this content

Automotive Leader General Motors Recognizes LG Electronics for
Innovative Technologies Including Cadillac’s P-OLED Digital Cockpit Solution

LG NAMED GM INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

SEOUL, July 1, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) received the coveted GM Innovation Award announced at General Motors’ 28th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards event last week, the automotive leader’s first ever virtual ceremony. Among other innovations, the award recognizes LG’s development (together with sister company LG Display) of the revolutionary P-OLED cockpit technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

 

This year, more than 100 companies from 15 countries were recognized as top GM suppliers with only five suppliers receiving the prestigious Innovation Award. LG Electronics and LG Display were praised for delivering cutting-edge automotive technology and vehicle components that furthered vehicle capabilities and the driving experience. This is the second time LG Electronics has been recognized by GM as a valued partner, having received the Innovation Award in 2016 with LG Chem for supplying innovative automotive technologies and components toward GM’s electric vehicle (EV) efforts.

 

The P-OLED cockpit technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade not only acts as an impressive centerpiece inside the iconic SUV, it also represents the first time LG’s advanced Digital Cockpit Solution is featured in a commercial vehicle. The 38-inch display is composed of three separate P-OLED display panels, the largest measuring 16.9 inches diagonally. The three curved screens make up the Instrument Panel Cluster for displaying basic vehicle-related information and an Integrated Central Stack  that serves as an infotainment display for audio, video and easy navigation. LG’s futuristic integrated display system offers a wide viewing angle, unmatched design flexibility and a much improved Human Machine Interface (HMI).

 

LG Electronics continues to work closely with GM across various sectors, and since 2015, has been supplying 11 important vehicle parts, including infotainment systems, instrument clusters and driving components, for GM’s leading electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

 

“We are honored to be recognized by an industry leader such as General Motors, and LG will continue to strive to be a partner that understands the needs of our customers and grows with them,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company. “GM and LG share a vision of the vehicle cabin as a complete state-of-the-art system that lets drivers take the comforts of home with them.”

 

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More