LG ONCE AGAIN EARNS TOP HONORS AT 2018 RED DOT AWARDS

SEOUL, Apr. 9, 2018 — LG Electronics received 21 honors at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top three design awards alongside iF Design Awards and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards). Of the products recognized, two LG products shone the brightest with Best of the Best honors: the ultra premium built-in Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range oven and the high-end LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector, which were judged among the best of 5,300 designs from 59 countries.

The design of the Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range was recognized by the Red Dot judging committee for its ergonomic design details such as the control panel interface and comfortable handle. The oven evokes an era when cooking was a more central part of families’ lives and respected those preparing the meals. The first pro range on the market with built-in sous vide, induction and gas, the Wi-Fi enabled oven is powered by LG’s own SmartThinQ® Technology, a future-ready open platform that allows for convenient remote control operation with a free app available on both Android or iOS platforms.

LG’s other Best of the Best winner is one of the most unique home entertainment products on the market today. The LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector comes in a portable size and unique upright design that is only made possible by the mirrorless I-shaped engine which allows the projector to show perfect images whether it’s placed on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. The convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature makes the unit look absolutely sleek and clutter-free, prompting the judges to admire the product’s balance between esthetics and convenience and a “design unlike other projectors.”

LG received 19 other honors from Red Dot, which included many appliances such as the Signature Kitchen Suite Refrigerator, Code Zero R9 robot vacuum cleaner and air purifier. LG was also recognized for its home entertainment products, such as LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, industry-leading UltraWide monitors as well as its G6 and V30 flagship smartphones. More obscure but nevertheless eye-catching, LG’s Pra.L home skin care system and pastel-friendly Pocket Photo Printer were also included in the recognition.

“These honors reflect the wide recognition of LG’s distinctive competitiveness in design,” said Noh Chang-ho, head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “Our commitment is to continue focusing on the essence of LG products based on our in-depth understanding of customer demand.”