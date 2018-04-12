SEOUL, Apr. 12, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today opened the doors to its new Software Upgrade Center in South Korea, the first such facility aimed at providing customers worldwide with faster, timelier, smartphone operating system and software updates. Located in LG’s new research and development campus in Magok-dong, western Seoul, the Software Upgrade Center is just one of the ways LG is demonstrating its commitment to customers’ needs.

The Software Upgrade Center will not only be charged with developing and delivering regular OS updates for LG smartphones, it will also be responsible for ensuring a consistent user experience on LG devices by continuously testing the stability and compatibility between hardware and software after updates.

The creation of the center will enable LG to roll out OS updates faster in countries where LG smartphones are available to ensure that customers around the world receive the same level of quality service. One of the first initiatives of LG’s new Software Upgrade Center will be to roll out Android Oreo for the LG G6 later this month starting in Korea, followed by other key markets.

“Aligning after-sales support with customers’ needs is a top priority at LG,” said Mr. Jo Seong-jin, CEO of LG Electronics. “Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans.”