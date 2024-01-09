LG Presents Vision to ‘Reinvent your future’ With AI-Powered Innovations at LG World Premiere

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) today held its LG World Premiere press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, introducing its new vision and exhibition theme for CES 2024, ‘Reinvent your future.’

CEO William Cho opened the proceedings by restating the company’s ambitious goal – first announced last year – to transform into a Smart Life Solution Company. Having gained a rich understanding of global consumers and their living spaces for close to seven decades, the company is now going beyond the home, expanding its business into diverse spaces including mobility, commercial and virtual. In every arena, the company aims to improve the customer experience by focusing on five key elements dubbed 3C2S: Care, Connectivity, Customization, Servitization and Sustainability.

AI Redefined as ‘Affectionate Intelligence’

In its journey to innovate and elevate the customer experience, LG has identified AI as one of the most essential enablers of success. Rather than fixating on the evolution of the technology itself, LG is dedicated to demonstrating how AI can provide tangible benefits in the real world.

The company redefined AI as “Affectionate Intelligence,” revealing a belief that AI can foster a customer experience that is more caring, empathetic and attentive.

Real-Time Life Intelligence

During the press conference, CEO Cho highlighted the unique characteristics of LG’s AI solutions, starting with its capacity to harness a wealth of data, in both scale and quality. Among the 500 to 700 million LG products currently in use worldwide, there are many smart devices equipped with AI-supported intelligent sensors that are optimized to learn and analyze users’ ‘physical’ and ‘emotional’ life patterns.

Whereas many companies rely on internet-based data to train their AI, LG has the advantage of being able to draw on ‘real life’ data gathered from billions of connected devices, encompassing LG smart products and a wide range of IoT devices. This dataset can provide valuable insight into customer-device interactions, as well as customers’ environments, behavior patterns and emotional states. This multi-faceted data can also give the company a more complete picture of its customers’ lives at home, enabling the delivery of better and smarter lifestyle solutions.

Orchestrated Intelligence With LG AI Brain

CEO Cho went on to explain the integral role played by the LG AI Brain, a powerful processing engine driven by LG’s large language model. Leveraging the company’s vast repository of user data, the AI Brain forecasts customers’ needs based on user-product interactions and contextual learning, performs advanced reasoning processes and generates optimal solutions through orchestrating the actions of physical devices.

Ultimately, this allows the company to provide intelligent services and experiences for the various spaces in customers’ lives, all delivered in a more intelligent and efficient manner, showcasing the attentiveness embedded in LG’s concept of Affectionate Intelligence.

Commitment to Responsible Intelligence

LG is acutely aware of its responsibility to employ AI in an ethical manner and is dedicated to being accountable for the impacts and consequences of its decisions and actions. The company aims to develop AI systems that benefit all users, promote safe behavior and ensure the security of all collected personal data.

Highlighting this commitment is the company’s robust data security system, LG Shield, designed to protect personal data and information at every stage of the process, from collection and storage to utilization. Dedicated to realizing Responsible Intelligence, LG aims to surpass required industry benchmarks for the implementation of AI.

In his concluding remarks at LG World Premiere, CEO Cho emphasized that LG’s approach to AI is firmly rooted in the belief that customers should have full control. He also added, “Life’s Good. This is our solid and uncompromising promise that motivates us to create a better life for our customers, even in the age of AI.”

At the event, CEO Cho was joined on stage by Jung Ki-hyun, vice president and head of LG’s Platform Business Center, and Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, who introduced AI-based innovative technologies and strategies.

Starting with the home, vice president Jung presented a blueprint for LG’s AI-based smart home. In line with the vision to transform into a smart life solution company, the company is incorporating LG’s unique ‘Affectionate Intelligence’ technology into the ThinQ platform. Mr. Jung not only unveiled innovative new services, such as ‘ChatThinQ,’ a generative AI chatbot that enables natural conversations with customers, and ‘3D Home View,’ a 3D visualization of the home for integrated control of spaces in an intuitive way, but also revealed plans to launch a new smart home hub.

And, in mobility, the company shared its vision for cars as a ‘living space on wheels’ powered by software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions. In line with this vision, Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company, introduced LG AlphaWare, the company’s suite of software solutions for SDV. LG AlphaWare includes versatile software modules to enhance existing vehicle operating systems and to assist in building new platforms; operation solutions to help software developers throughout the SW development process from design to deployment; in-cabin entertainment solutions that enable high definition content viewing and high quality sound; and human-machine interface solutions that utilize AR/MR and AI technologies to provide an immersive in-vehicle experience.

Visit LG’s dedicated CES site (www.LG.com/CES2024) and the LG Global YouTube channel for more information on what the company has in store for CES 2024, and to keep up with all the latest news during the event (January 9-12).