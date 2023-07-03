LG Reaffirms Its Leadership in 6G Development

SEOUL, July 3, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the reelection of Dr. Lee Ki-dong, assistant vice president at the Research and Standards Lab in LG USA, as chairperson of the Next G Alliance’s Applications Working Group. Dr. Lee was first elected to the position in 2021 and will now continue as the chair of the working group until May 2025, a result that reflects his and LG’s exemplary leadership over the past 2 years.



Founded in 2020 by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) with the foundational goal of advancing 6G technology, the Next G Alliance comprises 6 working groups including Applications, Technology and National 6G Roadmap. With the commercialization of 6G expected to begin in 2029, more than 100 companies from various fields – including major mobile carriers in North America – have joined the alliance to actively accelerate the “NGA Lifecycle to 6G,” which spans research, development and manufacturing, standards leadership, market readiness and realization.



Dr. Lee’s reelection is significant for LG, serving as recognition of the company’s global leadership in the journey towards 6G advancement, a technology that is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of many sectors, including mobility, the metaverse, smart city and manufacturing. As the only Asian-headquartered company contributing to leadership roles for Next G Alliance, LG will continue to oversee North American initiatives outlined in the Alliance’s roadmap, such as establishing 6G technical requirements and discovering new applications and use cases.



LG continues to demonstrate its commitment to and excellence in 6G technology by partnering with various companies and organizations to propel the technology forward. Last year, at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany, LG successfully tested the transmission and reception of 6G THz data over a distance of 320 meters outdoors. In addition, the company has been leveraging its mobile communications experience and expertise while cooperating with academic institutes to develop 6G core technologies. In 2019, through a collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the company launched the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center.



“6G technology will be a game changer that accelerates innovation across newly established business areas, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, robotics and urban air mobility,” said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics. “Through its highly-advanced R&D programs and strong commitment to industry cooperation, LG is playing a major role in realizing the future of network communications.”