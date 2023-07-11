Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Recognized for Leading Sustainable Innovation to Address Global Challenges

Corporate 11/07/2023

Share this content

First-of-Its-Kind LexisNexis Report Ranks LG Among Top 100 Companies
Accelerating Innovation to Achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

A logo in a shape of circle with an illustration of a lightbulb in the center and the phrases

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 – LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has been recognized as a world leader in leveraging technology to address sustainability and social challenges, according to a just-released groundbreaking report. LG is ranked 13th among the top 100 corporate patent owners advancing transformative solutions toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the new report, “Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond,” by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions.

“Now more than ever, the intersection of innovation and sustainability is creating opportunities for companies to make a difference in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues,” said LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon. “LG’s Better Life for All ESG mission builds on our longstanding role in the UN Global Compact and aligns with SDG initiatives driving positive impact for people, communities and the planet.”

With the release of Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape, LexisNexis introduces what it calls “a new standard of excellence for responsible and sustainable business.” By objectively mapping the SDG targets and indicators to the global patent system and applying the Patent Asset Index, a widely accepted evaluation methodology featured in the LexisNexis® PatentSight® platform, the report identifies the companies such as LG that are building a healthier, prosperous and more sustainable world through the contributions of their patent portfolios.

The six pillars of LG’s global ESG strategy – carbon neutrality, circular economies, eco-conscious products, sustainable supply chains, an inclusive organizational culture and accessible products – are aligned with UN SDGs. The company is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through measures such as highly efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG’s climate action efforts also focus on reducing the environmental impact of its products throughout their entire lifecycle, from design and production to packaging and transportation to use and disposal.

To download the report, view the complete ranking of the Top 100 companies and learn about the report’s approach to mapping patents to the SDGs, visit www.lexisnexisip.com/sustainable-innovation-report

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More