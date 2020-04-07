We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2020.
LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 14.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 with an operating profit of KRW 1.1 trillion. Sales are expected to be 1.2 percent lower than the same quarter last year with operating income increasing 21.1 percent year-on-year.
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.