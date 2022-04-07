LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter 2022

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2022.

LG reported revenues of KRW 21.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2022, 18.5 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year. Operating profit for the first quarter was KRW 1.9 trillion, 6.4 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.