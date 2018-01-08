LG Releases Preliminary Earnings For Fourth-Quarter 2017

SEOUL, Jan. 8, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2017.





Tentative consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 is nearly KRW 16.9 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 366.8 billion. Revenues are expected to be 14.8 percent higher with operating profit turning from a loss to a gain from the same quarter one year prior. Total annual sales of almost KRW 61.4 trillion is expected to be 10.9 percent higher year-over-year and operating profit of KRW 2.4 trillion will see an increase of 84.5 percent over 2016.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2017 4Q 2016 4Q YoY (%) 2017 3Q QoQ (%) 2017 Total 2016 Total YoY SALES 16,969.7 14,777.8 14.8% 15,224.1 11.5% 61,402.4 55,367.0 10.9% OPERATING INCOME (loss) 366.8 -35.2 – 516.1 -28.9% 2,468.5 1,337.8 84.5%

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.