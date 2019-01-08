LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Fourth-Quarter 2018

SEOUL, Jan. 8, 2019 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2018.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of nearly KRW 15.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018 with an operating profit of KRW 75.3 billion.

Total annual sales reached almost KRW 61.3 trillion, surpassing 60 trillion won for the second year in a row, with operating profit of KRW 2.7 trillion expected to be 9.5 percent higher than the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.