LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2019

SEOUL, Jan. 8, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 16.1 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2019 with an operating profit of KRW 98.6 billion.

Total annual sales reached almost KRW 62.3 trillion, the highest annual sales in LG history, surpassing 60 trillion won for the third year in a row, with operating profit of KRW 2.4 trillion expected to be 10 percent lower than the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.