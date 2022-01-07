LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Fourth-Quarter 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 7, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021.

LG reported revenues of KRW 21 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.7 percent from the same quarter the previous year and the first time sales have exceeded KRW 20 trillion in the company’s history. Operating profit of KRW 681.6 billion in the fourth quarter is expected to be 21 percent lower than the fourth quarter a year ago.

LG’s annual revenue surpassed KRW 70 trillion for the first time in its history, totaling KRW 74.7 trillion in 2021, an increase of 28.7 percent over 2020. Annual operating profit of KRW 3.9 trillion is virtually unchanged from the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.