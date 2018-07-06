Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2018

Corporate 06/07/2018

LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2018

SEOUL, July 6, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2018.

 

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2018 at KRW 15 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 771 billion. Sales are expected to be 3.2 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year with operating profit up 18.5 percent year-on-year.

 

LG recorded KRW 30.1 trillion in sales and KRW 1.9 trillion in operating profit in the first half of year, the highest for the period in the history of LG Electronics and the first time sales have exceeded KRW 30 trillion in the first six months.

 

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

