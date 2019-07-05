LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2019

SEOUL, July 5, 2019 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2019.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 15.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2019 with an operating profit of KRW 652.2 billion. Sales are expected to be 4.1 percent higher with operating income down 15.4 percent from the same quarter the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results. Details will be officially announced later this month.