Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Second-Quarter 2022

Corporate 07/07/2022

Share this content

LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Second-Quarter 2022

SEOUL, July 7, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.

 

LG reported revenues of KRW 19.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, 15 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year. Operating profit for the second quarter was KRW 791.7 billion, expected to be 12 percent lower than the same quarter of the previous year.

 

LG Electronics terminated production and sales of solar panel at the end of June this year and is treating the performance of solar business as a discontinued operating loss from the second quarter 2022 earnings announcement. Applying the same standards from the second quarter of 2022 to the same period last year, LG would have recorded a revenue of KRW 16.9 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 900.1 billion.

 

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

 

#2022
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More