LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2018
SEOUL, Oct. 5, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2018.
LG reported tentative consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2018 at KRW 15.4 trillion – the highest third quarter revenues in the company’s history – and an operating profit of KRW 745.5 billion. Sales are expected to be 1.3 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year with operating profit up 44.4 percent year-on-year.
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.