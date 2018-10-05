LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2018

SEOUL, Oct. 5, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2018.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2018 at KRW 15.4 trillion – the highest third quarter revenues in the company’s history – and an operating profit of KRW 745.5 billion. Sales are expected to be 1.3 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year with operating profit up 44.4 percent year-on-year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.