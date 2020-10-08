We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 8, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2020.
LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 16.9 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 with an operating profit of KRW 959 billion, both the highest third-quarter figures in the company’s history. Revenue and operating profit increased 7.8 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively, from the same quarter the previous year.
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results. Details will be officially announced later this month.