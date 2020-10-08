LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2020.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 16.9 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 with an operating profit of KRW 959 billion, both the highest third-quarter figures in the company’s history. Revenue and operating profit increased 7.8 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively, from the same quarter the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results. Details will be officially announced later this month.