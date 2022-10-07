We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 7, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.
LG reported revenues of KRW 21.2 trillion in the third quarter of 2022, 14 percent higher than the same quarter of the previous year. Operating profit for the third quarter was KRW 746.6 billion, expected to be 25 percent higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.