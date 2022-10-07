LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 7, 2022 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.

LG reported revenues of KRW 21.2 trillion in the third quarter of 2022, 14 percent higher than the same quarter of the previous year. Operating profit for the third quarter was KRW 746.6 billion, expected to be 25 percent higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.