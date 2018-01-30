Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TO BRIGHTEN CONSUMERS’ LIVES IN 2018 WITH UNIQUE AND EXCITING SMARTPHONE COLORS

Corporate 30/01/2018

Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet and Raspberry Rose
Available Across LG V30, G6 and Q6 Range

SEOUL, Jan. 30, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) will make the LG V30’s popular color options of Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet and Raspberry Rose available on the LG G6 smartphone and Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet for the LG Q6, giving consumers more beautiful options than ever before.

 

With the world’s first 18:9 aspect ratio screen on a smartphone, the LG G6 and its 5.7-inch FullVision display was specially designed to be comfortably held in one hand. With three new colors joining Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold and Marine Blue, the LG G6 will look great in anyone’s hand. The LG Q6, popular for its large display and premium features at an affordable price point, comes in seven color options with Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet joining Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold and Marine Blue.

 

With the introduction of the new LG G6 and LG Q6 colors, consumers have more options than ever before in finding a smartphone that best expresses their individuality. The sophisticated hue of Moroccan Blue was inspired by the beautiful blue buildings in the city of Chefchaouen, Morocco. The silvery, romantic shade of Lavender Violet was developed to appeal to both men and women who appreciate the finer things in life. Raspberry Rose offers a strong color saturation that is unique among current smartphones and was designed with anniversaries, graduation ceremonies and Valentine’s Day in mind.

 

“LG is focusing on producing smartphones that are both high quality and emotionally expressive,” said Park Hee-uhk, vice president and head of product planning for LG Electronics’ Mobile Communications Company. “We want customers to be able to express their distinct personalities through LG’s unique and diverse range of color options.”

 

The new colors will first roll out in Korea for the LG G6 and LG Q6 in February 2018 followed by key markets worldwide. Additional details, including pricing and release dates, will be announced locally.

 

#2018
