LG to Share Future Vision for on-the-Road Experiences at IAA Mobility 2023

Corporate 01/08/2023

Company Aims to Outline Its Vision for Future Mobility at
First-Ever Press Conference in Munich, Germany

A promotional image for LG Press Conference at IAA Mobility 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

 

On September 4, the day before IAA Mobility (September 5-10) opens its doors, the company will hold a press conference on the Main Stage (Hall A1) at the Messe München exhibition center during IAA press day, which will give the opportunity to learn how LG is “Taking Life’s Good on the Road” in person.

 

Presenting at IAA Mobility for the first time, LG will provide its vision of the in-vehicle experiences of the future and illustrate the highly advanced mobility ecosystem the company proposes to its partners and customers.

 

This press conference holds great significance as the Vehicle component Solutions Company’s business has emerged as LG’s primary business and driving growth engine. LG has already been recognized for its unique competitiveness across various industries. The company leverages the customer insights and customer experience know-how it has accumulated through its home appliances and IT products to expand into the mobility sector.

 

During a press conference held in South Korea in July, the company declared its transition to a “Smart Life Solution Company” and emphasized its commitment to actively responding to ever-evolving automobile trends. With its customer-oriented DNA embodied from the B2C business, LG aims to boost sales and solidify its position as a top-tier global company in the mobility industry.

 

The IAA Mobility 2023 press conference will be livestreamed on the company’s website and LG Global YouTube channel.

#2023 #IAA 2023
