LG Unleashing Latest Cutting-Edge Appliances and Solutions on Milan Design Week

SEOUL, June 7, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is sharing its human-centered design philosophy at Milan Design Week, the globally-renowned design event held from June 7-12 anchored by the Salone del Mobile, through various thoughtfully-designed customer experiences. As the world’s largest design trade fair, the event presents 370,000 attendees from 188 countries with the latest furniture design concepts across 2,100 booths.

In Milan, LG will be introducing Signature Kitchen Suite’s high-end built-in solutions which perfectly integrate into existing kitchens and combine innovative designs with cutting-edge technology to reimagine the cooking experience. Under its True to Food theme, LG will utilize its expansive 400 square meter Signature Kitchen Suite booth to deliver the importance of preserving the original value of ingredients until plating. Visitors can fully experience a better culinary life by walking through four unique sections and taking part in various engaging events, all of which convey the quality and differentiated customer values of the stylish, sophisticated lineup.

Coinciding with the Milan exhibition is LG’s True to Food Itinerary event which will take place at the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom in Piazza Cavour, Milan. Here, the company will demonstrate the values that preserve the original flavor and freshness of food through perfe ctly-crafted customer experiences.

LG and premium Italian furniture brand Molteni&C S.p.A will be collaborating to present the uncompromising style and advanced functionality of the LG SIGNATURE brand. The collaboration will give consumers the opportunity to both virtually and physically experience the innovative products. Also, the short film, Hide and Seek, will be screened for the whole week to highlight LG SIGNATURE’s cutting-edge products and Molteni&C’s elegant furnishings. Produced by LG SIGNATURE and created by Francesca Molteni, the influential art and visual director who founded the MUSE Factory of Projects, this visual masterpiece showcases the LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C partnership by beautifully expressing what the two brands stand for and will run alongside special “HIDE & SEEK” events for visiting interior designers and architects to learn and enjoy.

LG is adding a touch of class to its LG OLED Objet Collection Easel (65Art90) and Posé (LX1) models by teaming up with premium Dutch lifestyle brand, Moooi. This collaboration embraces Moooi’s signature ‘A Life Extraordinary’ exhibition by fusing cutting-edge lifestyle TVs with its extraordinary designs. Representing an exciting new direction for TV, the LG OLED Objet Collection continues to reinforce LG’s global reputation as a lifestyle innovator.