LG Unveils a Spectrum of Cutting-Edge Solutions Showcasing Its Creative Essence

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is gearing up to showcase its latest lineup of innovative and pioneering products at CES 2024, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition.



LG will dedicate a special exhibition space to LG Labs, its marketing platform focused on delivering experimental yet innovative products and services. This year, the size of the LG Labs zone has more than doubled compared to CES 2023, aiming to present creative ideas tailored to various lifestyles, offering diverse customer experiences.



One of the highlights at the exhibition will be the unveiling of the DukeBox by LG Labs, an innovative audio product that seamlessly combines the charm of vacuum tube audio with cutting-edge transparent OLED panel technology. It aims to deliver a new music experience by combining old-fashioned sensibilities with state-of-the-art technology, seeking to reinvent the depth of audio and video experience with a modernized jukebox. With front-facing speakers at the bottom and a 360-degree speaker at the top, it offers an immersive audio experience that surrounds the listener. The transparency of the OLED display can be adjusted, creating a captivating visual effect reminiscent of a vacuum tube audio system enclosed in a transparent glass box. Moreover, the DukeBox is versatile and can be used to enjoy high-quality content such as movies, or even create a cozy fireplace ambiance where the vacuum tube is visible amidst the flickering flames.



LG will also unveil an upgraded version of its Bon Voyage by LG Labs, a customized living space designed to extend the life quality at home out into the nature. Based on customer feedback, the Bon Voyage has been redesigned to the size of a camping trailer, optimizing space utilization and mobility. With dimensions of 2-meter width, 3.8-meter depth and 2.2-meter height, it can be furnished with various furniture and appliances, including a bed, refrigerator, electric stove, water purifier, Styler and shoe care products. Its versatility allows for comfortable enjoyment anywhere, with the ability to be easily parked indoors and connected to a car.



Another exciting product to be showcased is the DUOBO by LG Labs, a capsule coffee machine that extracts two different coffee capsules simultaneously. Inspired by space exploration, the DUOBO was introduced through a crowdfunding campaign in the US. The exhibition space will feature a large model of the DUOBO together with the space pet character CUBO, creating an inviting atmosphere for global customers.



In addition, LG plans to exhibit other products such as the LG CineBeam Qube, LG gram Fold, LG XBOOM, LG StanbyME Go, LG tiiun mini and brid.zzz by LG Labs, all born from the company’s fearless approach to taking on bold challenges.



Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of Brand Management Division at LG, expressed the company’s commitment to providing global customers with a firsthand experience of the innovative products and services that embody LG Electronics’ ‘Pioneering DNA.’



Visitors to CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 can check out LG Labs products at the company’s booth (#16008, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.