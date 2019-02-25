LG UNVEILS TWO GROUNDBREAKING SMARTPHONES AT MWC TO USHER IN NEW ERA OF MOBILITY

BARCELONA, Feb. 24, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is capturing the imaginations of consumers the world over at Mobile World Congress 2019 with the simultaneous unveiling of its newest G and V series flagship smartphones. At the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, LG introduced its first 5G phone, LG V50ThinQ 5G, alongside the new LG G8ThinQ for a double dose of excitement.

The Perfect Smartphone for the 5G Era

Giving consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available, the groundbreaking LG V50ThinQ 5G has been carefully crafted to provide an exceptional user experience. LG’s first 5G handset will exceed expectations, offering uncompromising reliability and allowing users to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds, expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G.

LG has gone all out to boost the display and audio performance of LG V50ThinQ 5G. A 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio offers users a heightened sense of immersion whether they’re viewing a video or enjoying a game.

Audio has been upgraded to produce a superb stereo performance that can be enjoyed with or without headphones. With DTS:X technology onboard, LG V50ThinQ 5G allows users to experience surround sound that enhances the quality of any content to create a realistic soundscape with amazing clarity and depth. The phone also supports Qualcomm® aptX™ and aptX HD audio technology for premium Bluetooth audio quality and low latency ideal for immersive listening experiences over headphones or earbuds.

LG’s 5G smartphone features optical innovations that enable users to take extraordinary pictures and videos of the highest quality. Looking beyond still images, LG implemented Video Depth Control in both the front and rear cameras to ensure that moving subjects remain in focus. By analyzing distance and depth with Dual FOV technology, users can capture exactly what they see making it possible to produce videos that look incredibly polished and professional.

LG’s first 5G device is powered by the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and LG’s optimized software to deliver the advanced processing power required for 5G. The phone is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, 20 percent larger than in the V40ThinQ, and a new Vapor Chamber heat-dissipation system which is more effective than conventional heat pipes to keep internal temperatures low and support sustained apps processing performance even when multitasking.

Inheriting the V series’ thin, stylish design, the LG V50ThinQ 5G is only 8.3 millimeters in thickness and weighs only 183 grams. To maintain its sleek profile with uninterrupted lines, the rear lens housing on the new V smartphone are completely flush with the back of the phone. All this is achieved without sacrificing the durability of the LG V50ThinQ 5G, which continues to comply with 14 U.S. military MIL-STD 810G standards.

In preparation of the rollout of its first 5G phone, LG is partnering with 10 major carriers in markets where 5G service will be launched this year, including the United States, South Korea, Australia as well as a number of European countries.

Dual Screens for Richer 5G Experience

To take user immersion and convenience to new heights with its first 5G smartphone, LG developed Dual Screen as an optional accessory for the LG V50ThinQ 5G. Designed to resemble a cover case, Dual Screen opens up to give LG V50ThinQ 5G owners a second 6.2-inch OLED display for double the viewing, gaming and multitasking experience. The Dual Screen display and the LG V50ThinQ 5G can be used independently, allowing for many interesting usage scenarios. For example, users can watch a movie on one screen while simultaneously searching IMDB on the other.

With Dual Screen attached, an icon appears on the display of the LG V50ThinQ 5G which can be tapped to power on the second display or switch effortlessly between the two screens. A multi-window feature divides each screen in two, making it possible to display and use multiple applications at the same time. In select games, the Dual Screen can be used as a dedicated controller, resolving the age old problem of thumbs getting in the way of the action. The Dual Screen can be positioned in two convenient angles – 104 and 180 degrees – and because it runs off the phone’s battery, there’s no need to charge it separately.

A Fresh Mobile Experience

LG G8ThinQ carries on the tradition of offering consumers worldwide a palette of convenience-enhancing features with a focus on delivering advanced optics and audio capabilities. What’s more, the subtle, understated design philosophy that discards all nonessential design elements gives the LG G8ThinQ an undeniably stylish appearance. Flawless aesthetics are not limited to the front of the device as its zero-protrusion rear camera creates a satisfyingly smooth surface. Crystal Sound OLED, an audio advancement that uses the smartphone’s display as a speaker diaphragm, eliminates the need for a front speaker, adding to the minimalist aesthetic.

LG G8ThinQ is the world’s first smartphone with advanced palm vein authentication, made possible by the combination of the ToF Z Camera and infrared sensors. More secure than fingerprint recognition technology, LG’s Hand ID identifies owners by recognizing the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms of their hands. Simply placing a pre-registered hand in front of the front-facing camera for a split second is all it takes to unlock the LG G8ThinQ and all its content.

The advanced Z Camera comes into play again when capturing eye-catching selfies in portrait mode. Z Camera measures infrared rays reflected off subjects to calculate depth faster and more accurately than other image sensors, making exciting features such as Face Unlock possible. Because Z Camera sees objects in 3D, Face Unlock is impossible to fool with two dimensional images of a face as photographs have no depth. What’s more, ToF technology in LG’s Z Camera isn’t affected by ambient light so accuracy is unaffected by light from external sources. With multiple forms of biometric authentication, LG is delivering more options for smartphone security than any other smartphone manufacturer, allowing consumers to choose which option is more convenient for them given the circumstance.

The Z Camera is also implemented to advance the user experience with Air Motion. Without touching the phone – useful especially when driving – users can answer or end calls, take screenshots, switch between applications or adjust the volume. Controlling the LG G8ThinQ is as simple as waving a hand or pinching the air, increasing convenience for active consumers when wearing gloves or swimming.

Unlike existing cameras capable of distinguishing only the subject and the background, the front-facing camera in the LG G8ThinQ measures the distance between the subject and the camera in millimeters to control the intensity of the background blur up to 256 levels for selfies with more depth. With an image sensor of 1.22μm (approximately 10 percent larger than in the LG V40ThinQ), the LG G8ThinQ can produce a much cleaner image that is also even faster with Auto Focus.

Video Portrait makes its debut on the LG G8ThinQ, giving users control of bokeh while filming video in Portrait Mode with the rear camera. By analyzing distance and depth with Dual FOV technology, users can capture exactly what they see making it possible to produce videos that look incredibly polished and professional.

Beyond optics, LG G8ThinQ excels when it comes to multimedia performance as the first G series device from LG to feature OLED display technology. The large QHD+ FullVision Display measures 6.1-inches with 564 pixels per inch, allowing for an incredible amount of detail.

High-end sound comes standard with LG smartphones and the LG G8ThinQ is no exception, with the bass-loving Boombox Speaker now capable of stereo output. Realistic surround sound is made possible with DTS:X, while a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC delivers unmatched sound details. LG G8ThinQ also supports Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology, allowing for compressed high-resolution audio streaming without compromising sound quality. Tuned in collaboration with Meridian Audio, LG G8ThinQ is a worthy addition to LG’s legacy of audio excellence.

G Series Option for Everyone Else

Another member of LG’s G family will be available in the months following MWC for markets seeking something unique in a package that offers a premium fit and finish without sacrificing performance or the premium essentials that make the LG G8ThinQ so special. The LG G8SThinQ features Qualcomm’s fast Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform mated to a vibrant 6.2-inch OLED display powered by a robust 3,350mAh battery. Three rear-facing cameras, dedicated night shot mode and low-light HDR technology makes this device a content creation powerhouse while Z Camera allows for enhanced security with Hand ID and Face Unlock. Air Motion, precise depth-of-field and stereo speakers round out the package that is bound to appeal to customers looking for a G8 experience at a competitive price.

MWC 2019 attendees are encouraged to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 25-28 for more information on LG’s newest smartphones as well as other exciting mobile innovations.

Key Specifications:

LG V50ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚)

– Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚) / 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90˚)

– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚) – Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚) / 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90˚) Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3mm

Weight: 183g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A / 5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Color: Astro Black

Other: Full-range Stereo Speakers / Boombox Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

Dual Screen for LG V50ThinQ 5G

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision (2160 x 1080)

Size: 161.6 x 83.4 x 15.5mm

Weight: 131g

Contact Type: Pogo Pin (3)

Color: New Aurora Black

LG G8ThinQ

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:*

– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚)

– Front: 8MP Standard (F1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚ with AF) / Z Camera (ToF Technology)

– Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚) – Front: 8MP Standard (F1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚ with AF) / Z Camera (ToF Technology) Battery: 3500mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm

Weight: 167g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Biometrics: Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Carmine Red / New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue

Other: Air Motion / Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

LG G8SThinQ

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.2-inch 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2248 x 1080)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 64GB or 128GB

Camera:

– Rear: 13MP Wide / 12MP Standard / 12MP Telephoto

– Front: 8MP Standard / Z Camera (ToF Technology)

– Rear: 13MP Wide / 12MP Standard / 12MP Telephoto – Front: 8MP Standard / Z Camera (ToF Technology) Battery: 3550mAh

Other: Hand ID / Face Unlock / Air Motion / Stereo Speakers