LG Virtual Exhibition Opens to Virtual Applause

SEOUL, Sep. 1, 2020 — For this year’s IFA trade show, LG Electronics (LG) is sharing its vision of an ideal home that would maximize convenience and comfort for families and individuals who are spending more time at home. Throughout the month of September, LG’s first-ever virtual exhibition is providing a compelling experience complete with real life scenarios and demonstrations of how the company is making home life more relaxing, efficient and rewarding.

Under the theme Experience LG Like Never Before, a realistic rendering of Hall 18 of Messe Berlin (down to the local time and local weather) gives visitors a chance to explore the company’s latest innovations as if they were actually in Berlin from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Upon entering LG’s online exhibit, visitors can sit back and enjoy a curated tour led by a helpful virtual guide or view a tutorial that explains how to navigate the booth using the Mini Map. Guests can click a product to try it out or view technical specifications and features.

The exhibition was designed as a fun, interactive experience where people could freely explore the exhibit as if in a game. This is possible thanks to the collaboration with Unity Technologies’ Korea office and the video game company’s Unity engine, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. The engine provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

The highlight of the digital exhibit is OLED New Wave, an installation featuring an array of flexible screens that delivers a dramatic demonstration of LG OLED’s unrivaled picture quality and ability to assume unique form factors which captivated audiences at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. Visitors can enjoy LG’s home entertainment offering in the Home Cinema Zone, where they can experience LG OLED TV’s outstanding picture and sound or immerse themselves in the ideal gaming environment in the Gaming Zone. The virtual Sports Bar is optimized for enjoying sporting content while the Lifestyle Zone invites visitors to enjoy the realm of possibilities made real by OLED – from Wallpaper to Gallery to Rollable.

The viewing experience in the home entertainment zones is designed to deliver the key OLED TV attributes known as 4S: sharp, swift, smooth and slim. Virtual technology allows guests to compare LG’s self-lit displays against conventional LED LCD TVs using incredibly detailed footage of a starry night. Visitors can then enjoy the rich, three-dimensional audio generated by the company’s advanced soundbars and speakers, all thanks to Meridian Audio technology.

The benefits of LG’s comprehensive range of smart home appliances and integrated services can be seen in seven dedicated zones. Organized around the three themes of Health, Hygiene, and Convenience, the aptly named Reimagine Your Life @ Home with LG zones demonstrate how a home can be made even more relieving and hygienic with technology. LG technology is shown improving the air we breathe, ensuring the hygiene of clothing and dishes, creating a more healthy, convenient culinary life and providing proactive, personalized customer service care.

In LG’s AI Connect Air Care Mode demonstration, visitors get to experience the joy and convenience of connected appliances that make spending more time at home so much easier. In the Laundry & Styling Room, visitors can see LG’s latest lineup of washing machines such as LG WashTower with AI technology to deliver optimal washing performance. Prep Station & Dining Room is where guests can simulate scanning groceries for perfectly prepared meals using LG smart appliances, while AI Connect Cooking Mode makes cooking even easier with less planning and thinking. Visitors can also experience the expanded range of Proactive Customer Care service, LG’s AI-based offering that alerts customers of potential issues before they occur, expedites repairs when they are needed and offers useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

Guests are encouraged to visit http://Exhibition.LG.com to experience LG’s IFA exhibition in all its virtual glory or to download the LG Virtual Studio interactive mobile app for either Android or iOS devices.