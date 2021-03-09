Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against TCL in Germany

Corporate 09/03/2021

Share this content

 In One of Three Lawsuits, German Court Rules in favor of LG, Finds LG’s standard
essential patent infringed

LG Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against TCL in Germany

SEOUL, Mar. 9, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) has won a patent infringement lawsuit against TCL Communication Technology Limited and two European affiliated entities (TCL).

 

Last week the Mannheim Regional Court in Germany ruled in favor of LG in a lawsuit the company filed against TCL in November 2019. The ruling found that TCL had infringed on claims in LG’s standard essential patent EP 2 627 146 B1 in Germany covering specific LTE technology. Following the court’s judgment, LG is taking immediate steps to stop TCL from the unlawful use of LG’s technology without license. TCL can appeal the judgment and a nullity action against the patent by TCL is pending at the German Federal Patent Court.

 

Of the two remaining lawsuits filed by LG against TCL, one took place on March 2 while the third lawsuit will be heard in May.

 

“Our patented technologies are the fruit of continuous research and development and are central to our ongoing competitiveness in the industry and what motivates our employees to think creatively,” said Cho Hwi-jae, vice president and head of LG’s Intellectual Property Center. “We believe it is our responsibility to vigorously protect our intellectual property against any and all unauthorized uses.”

 

LG is a global technological leader in the mobile communications field and possesses one of the largest portfolios of standard essential patents in the field. According to TechIPm, a professional intellectual property research and consulting firm, LG ranked first globally for five consecutive years (2012 to 2016) in the 4G (LTE/LTE-A) standard essential patent category. And Germany-based market intelligence company IPlytics recently ranked LG third globally in 5G standard essential patent category with over 3,700 patent families.

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More