LG’S 2020 K SERIES DELIVERS PREMIUM CAMERA FEATURES TO EVEN MORE SMARTPHONE USERS

SEOUL, Feb. 18, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the 2020 K series lineup – K61, K51S and K41S – all designed to deliver a first-class user experience with upgraded cameras, multimedia functions and improved all-around performance without breaking the bank. Inheriting advanced features first introduced in LG’s premium smartphones, the three new handsets represent compelling choices even in today’s ultra-competitive market.

Each phone in the lineup delivers a rear quad-camera array consisting of a high-resolution main camera, wide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens, a first in the K series. The 48MP main lens in the top-of-the line K61 is the highest resolution camera ever offered in an LG smartphone while the 32MP camera in the K51S also surpasses the pixel count of any previous LG phone. With the ideal camera for any situation, capturing the magic of the moment has never been so easy or fun.

The K61 delivers a super sharp 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display while the LG K51S features a slightly narrower 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display, both featuring an unobtrusive punch hole cutout for the camera while the LG K41S features a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display. All three 2020 K series phones are designed with cinematically proportioned displays with thinner bezels than their predecessors to improve the immersive viewing experience.

A robust 4,000mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience with headphones and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability all add to the attractiveness of the LG’s new K series for consumers eager to upgrade from their mediocre smartphone experience while staying within budget.

“The key value propositions of LG’s K series are advanced technologies and competitive pricing,” said Chang Ma, senior vice president of the product strategy group at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We believe the K series will be the most competitive smartphones in its category offering features consumers really appreciate.”

LG’s 2020 K series will be available starting in the second quarter in the Americas followed by key select markets in Europe and Asia.

Key Specifications:*

LG K61

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64 or 128 GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 48MP Standard / 8MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 5MP Depth Sensor Front: 16MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dual Band / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / White / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K51S

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 32MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 13MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Pink / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K41S

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 13MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 8MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Black / White

Others: AI CAM / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance