LG’S NEW DESIGN LANGUAGE TAPS INTO NATURE WITH VISUAL ELEGANCE, TACTILE PERFECTION

SEOUL, Apr. 9, 2020 — LG Electronics’ (LG) new minimalistic design language for its upcoming smartphone is a nod to the natural world with a visual form factor that differs from the industry trend and features a “raindrop” camera and front-back symmetrical curves, among other evolutionary design departures from previous LG mobile devices.

Contrary to the trend of the squarish camera bump seen on many of today’s high-end smartphones, the upper-left corner of the LG phone’s backside hosts three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops. The main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.

Another new design element that will be making its debut in the upcoming device is 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, exuding a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones. This artful design touch means less sharp edges and angles that makes the phone not only more pleasing to the eye, but also more pleasing to touch.

“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said vice president Cha Yong-deok, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab. “This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.”