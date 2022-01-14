LG’s Newest Innovations Earn Wide Range of Honors at CES 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14, 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) swept up a grand collection of CES® awards at the 2022 event across its home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions categories. In all, LG tallied approximately 150 awards and accolades from various publications covering the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.

Among the top honors earned were 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice awards from USA TODAY’s consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. LG was recognized as the most-awarded brand by USA TODAY/Reviewed with LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare™ AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR and Washer and Dryer Pair earning recognition based on four key criteria: innovation, technology, design and value.

As a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, it comes as no surprise that LG’s newest range of OLED TVs continued their CES dominance as one of, if not the most-awarded TVs at CES again this year. LG OLED TVs took home top-tier awards and honors for picture quality, performance and new screen sizes. LG’s new 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series and 97-inch OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series, both featuring LG’s OLED evo technology, were among the highly recognized TV models that collected honors from industry-leading publications such as Business Insider, Mashable and Gear Patrol. The Verge additionally showcased LG’s 42-inch OLED evo C2 Series in its Best of CES Awards 2022 noting it to be one of the staff’s favorite announcements.

Garnering accolades from top publications such as Best Products, Tom’s Guide and Business Insider, LG’s PuriCare AeroTower was widely recognized for being one of the most exciting products of CES 2022 on behalf of its home appliance offerings. LG’s Washer and Dryer Pair – its newest laundry solution that features LG’s enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) – was also recognized by leading lifestyle publications such as Good Housekeeping and Veranda.

Top awards and recognitions earned by LG at CES 2022 include:

LG OLED evo C2 Series

Popular Science : The Best TVs of CES 2022

: The Best TVs of CES 2022 CNET : Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive

: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive The Verge : The Verge Awards at CES 2022

: The Verge Awards at CES 2022 Business Insider : The 7 Coolest TVs Unveiled at CES

: The 7 Coolest TVs Unveiled at CES USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series

CNET : Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive

: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive Tom’s Guide : The Best TVs of CES 2022

: The Best TVs of CES 2022 Gizmodo : The Best TVs at CES 2022

: The Best TVs at CES 2022 BGR: Best of CES 2022

LG Soundbar S95QR

Techlicious : Top Pick Awards 2022

: Top Pick Awards 2022 Gear Patrol : The Best Things We’ve Seen from CES 2022

: The Best Things We’ve Seen from CES 2022 Popular Science : The Best Audio Gear of CES 2022

: The Best Audio Gear of CES 2022 USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award

LG PuriCare AeroTower

BestProducts : Best of CES 2022

: Best of CES 2022 Veranda : 10 Best Home Appliances – CES 2022

: 10 Best Home Appliances – CES 2022 Tom’s Guide : The Best Air Purifiers Announced at CES 2022

: The Best Air Purifiers Announced at CES 2022 USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award

LG Washer and Dryer Pair

Good Housekeeping : The Good Housekeeping Institute’s CES 2022 Editor’s Choice Picks

: The Good Housekeeping Institute’s CES 2022 Editor’s Choice Picks Veranda : 10 Best Home Appliances – CES 2022

: 10 Best Home Appliances – CES 2022 USA Today/Reviewed.com : CES Editors’ Choice Award

: CES Editors’ Choice Award PCMag: CES 2022 Envisions Your High-Tech House: The 10 Best Smart Home Devices of the Show

LG InstaView Slide-in Double Range with Air Fry & Air Sous Vide

Newsweek : Best of CES 2022: The 25 Coolest New Products, Gear and Tech

: Best of CES 2022: The 25 Coolest New Products, Gear and Tech BestProducts : Best of CES 2022

: Best of CES 2022 CTA: CES Innovation Awards 2022

LG DualUp Monitor

Ars Technica : The 7 Most Exciting PC Monitors From CES 2022

: The 7 Most Exciting PC Monitors From CES 2022 Rolling Stone : Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World

: Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World Reviewed.com : The Best Computer Monitors at CES 2022

: The Best Computer Monitors at CES 2022 Digital Trends: The Best Monitors of CES 2022

LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop

Popular Science : The Best Gaming Gadgets of CES 2022

: The Best Gaming Gadgets of CES 2022 Gear Patrol : The Best Things We’ve Seen from CES 2022 So Far

: The Best Things We’ve Seen from CES 2022 So Far TWICE : Picks Awards Winners For CES 2022

: Picks Awards Winners For CES 2022 Input Mag: The Must-See Monitors From CES 2022