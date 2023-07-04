LG’s Software Center Earns Latest Accreditation From TÜV Rheinland

SEOUL, July 4, 2023 — LG Electronics’ (LG) Software Center has been officially designated a TÜV Rheinland Appointed Laboratory for the purpose of evaluating the functional safety of home appliance software. LG is the first company to have its dedicated software testing facility receive this particular accreditation from TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services.



Using tests conducted in accordance with relevant international standards (IEC 60730-1, IEC 60335-1), LG can evaluate the architecture of software applied to its smart home appliances to determine if functional safety requirements have been met. This will help the company to reduce the length of time needed to provide its customers with safe, high-quality products.



Additionally, LG expects that the accreditation for software testing will further strengthen the competitiveness of its home appliance business, enhancing the trust that customers have in the reliability and overall quality of its advanced household solutions.



LG continues to advance its business portfolio by expanding its software capabilities across all business areas. In June 2022, the Software Center was designated a TÜV Rheinland Appointed Laboratory, becoming a credible provider of automotive software functional safety evaluations. Prior to that, the center earned accreditation from the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS) to assess autonomous vehicle software and measure the quality of electric and electronic products.



“We will continue to pursue a variety of activities and initiatives to enhance software quality and boost public confidence, which will ultimately help strengthen the software competitiveness of LG’s products and services,” said Park In-sung, head of the Software Center at LG Electronics.