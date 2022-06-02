LG’s Software Testing Center Earns Accreditation From TÜV Rheinland

SEOUL, June 2, 2022 — LG Electronics’ (LG) Software Testing Center has officially been designated a TÜV Rheinland Appointed Laboratory, meaning the facility can now conduct functional safety tests on any automotive software solution that falls under the ISO 26262-6 standard.* World’s first of its kind to earn this status, LG’s Software Testing Center possesses the capabilities to independently assess and confirm the quality and functional safety of a wide range of automotive software products, from self-driving systems and in-vehicle networks to electric and electronic devices.



According to the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA), reports issued by LG’s Software Testing Center will be recognized in 70 countries and territories, including the United States and Europe, and will carry the same credibility as those issued by a dedicated third-party testing agency.



In order to receive confirmation from TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s leading global testing organizations, an institute or facility must meet a wide range of strict standards covering criteria such as test environment, equipment, capabilities and processes.



With its new status as a TÜV Rheinland Appointed Laboratory for automotive functional safety software, the lab is now able to meet growing auto industry demand by testing and providing TÜV Rheinland confirmation for companies’ vehicle software solutions. This latest accomplishment also provides LG with an opportunity to further strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly expanding field of automotive software.



Last year, LG’s Software Testing Center received accreditation from the internationally respected Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), becoming an ISO 26262-6 certified lab for evaluating autonomous vehicle software and measuring the quality of electric and electronic products (IEC 61508-3). LG is currently the only Korean manufacturer that can independently produce and issue a KOLAS-sanctioned report covering all these key areas.



“We’re deeply proud of the fact that our software lab has earned TÜV Rheinland confirmation and KOLAS accreditation in the span of less than one year,” said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics. “LG will continue to secure world-class automotive software capabilities to provide a differentiated customer experience based on a high level of safety.”