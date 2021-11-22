“Life’s Good Film” Applauded, Recognized At International Film Festivals

SEOUL, Nov. 22, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is proud to announce that the LG and Jackson Tisi co-produced Life’s Good Film took the prize for this month’s Best Documentary Short at the Indie Short Fest , one of eight recognitions at major film festivals around the world.

Celebrating the unique perspectives and voices of a younger generation, LG’s uplifting film was also awarded as the Best Documentary Short by Dreamachine International Film Festival and honored by the Toronto Independent Film Festival of Cift . Life’s Good Film was nominated as a finalist in the short documentary category at the New York International Film Awards as well as second-finalist at the San Francisco Indie Short Festival . With the film festival industry just now getting back on its feet after a devastating 2020-2021, Life’s Good Film will be screened at the Arpa International Film Festival and the Oregon Documentary Film Festival as the award year comes to a close.

The Life’s Good Film is the touching, heart-felt culmination of the Life’s Good Film Project, which saw 531 amateur filmmakers from 33 countries share their creative interpretations of LG’s Life’s Good message. A part of LG’s 2021 Life’s Good campaign, the project put the spotlight on the diversity of the world’s peoples, cultures, and nature while simultaneously communicating the humanity and hope that unites us all.

Weaving together many of the stunning submissions sent in, director Jackson Tisi and LG collaborated to create a visually beautiful and emotionally uplifting 20-minute work of art. The award-winning short generated considerable interest online with over 240 million impressions and more than 77 million total views of related posts across social media.

“Being recognized by the respected international film festival community next to Jackson is something we never expected nor imagined,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “Jackson is a master and was incredibly effective in delivering the message Life’s Good through the voices of tomorrow’s leaders. LG thanks Jackson for his peerless direction and for helping us to shape such an inspiring story.”