SIX-TIME FORMULA ONE™ WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON NAMED LG SIGNATURE BRAND AMBASSADOR

SEOUL, Oct. 16, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that Six-Time Formula One™ World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been signed to be the global ambassador for its LG SIGNATURE, the company’s premium home solutions brand. Hamilton will initially star in a new campaign to communicate the brand’s philosophy, “Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art.”

In the new campaign, Hamilton will share with audiences his thoughts on how to lead a stylish, sophisticated life, what motivates him to be the best in his field and how LG SIGNATURE embodies his lifestyle. The collaboration celebrates the elegance and joy of living a good life, with Hamilton and LG SIGNATURE demonstrating that being at the top of one’s game takes hard work and effort.

As a man of many talents with an eye for detail and design, Hamilton is the epitome of skill, style and precision. Hamilton’s role as an LG SIGNATURE Performance Endorser will highlight the peerless performance of the brand’s premium lifestyle solutions.

“LG SIGNATURE is a brand that strives to be the best in everything it does, which is what appealed to me in the first place,” said Hamilton, “Its state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the latest technologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best.”

“Tireless in his quest for perfection in all areas, Lewis Hamilton is the embodiment of what LG SIGNATURE stands for,” said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “Influential in both sports and fashion, Lewis represents an aspirational figure who exudes both artistry and technology. We’re incredibly proud to have him on board.”