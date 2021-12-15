Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The Better Life You Deserve According to LG

Corporate 15/12/2021

Showcasing Its Vision at CES 2022 for Easier, More Convenient Way of Life

The Better Life You Deserve According to LG

SEOUL, Dec. 15, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled a lively video featuring John Legend, the award-winning artist and new LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador, to kick off LG’s participation in CES 2022. Set to the theme The Better Life You Deserve, the approximately 30-second teaser video invites guests to LG World Premiere on January 4 at 08:00 (PST), LG’s official announcement event at CES.

 

Singing to his special holiday song, You Deserve It All, Legend invites everyone to join LG at CES to experience the innovations that enable them to live the better lives they deserve. At its first LG World Premiere, LG fans and followers who visit LG’s CES site and global YouTube channel will learn about the company’s vision for moving forward to meet the latest lifestyle challenges.

 

In line with the new format of CES for 2022, LG is combining physical and digital elements to deliver a new experience to engage more people globally. Employing advanced virtual and augmented reality technologies, LG’s plan is to seamlessly connect visitors in Las Vegas as well as around the world to experience the unique benefits of its latest innovations and the singular vision that unites them all.

 

“Today’s consumers deserve to live easier, more fulfilling lives and that’s what drives LG to innovate every single day,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “We look forward to showing at CES how LG can make that possible, how life can be made better even with the challenges we all face on a daily basis.”

 

All are invited to experience LG World Premiere for themselves by visiting www.LG.com/CES2022 on January 4 beginning at 08:00 Las Vegas time.

 

#2021
