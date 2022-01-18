Union Workers at LG Electronics Recognized by United Nations

SEOUL, Jan. 18, 2022 — Unionized workers at LG Electronics (LG) in South Korea have been conferred special consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) for their efforts to prioritize ESG in the workplace. Being the first Korean labor union to be awarded such status with the UN is testament to the LG’s prioritization and continued dedication to union social responsibility (USR), a key component of the company’s commitment to ESG management.

Consultative status is granted by ECOSOC upon recommendation by the Committee on NGOs, which is composed of 19 member states all who must demonstrate that their work has direct relevance to the aims and purposes of the United Nations. The recognition allows non-governmental organizations (NGOs) access to the many subsidiaries of the ECOSOC and the human rights expertise of the UN. Since the LG Electronics Union Social Responsibility Charter was introduced in 2010, LG assembly plant workers worldwide have signed on to the organization’s vision.

While ESG evokes images of the environment and volunteerism in most people’s minds, how a company treats its employees, one of its most important stakeholder groups, is a critical component of an organization’s ESG performance. According to one study , companies that score high in employee satisfaction and their ability to attract good talent have significantly higher ESG scores than other organizations.

“We are of course extremely proud of the recognition bestowed upon us by the UN for our efforts to fulfill our responsibilities to our members, society and the environment,” said Bae Sang-ho, the head of LG Electronics’ Union. “We are committed to leveraging this honor to encourage other unions to expand their own USR activities.”