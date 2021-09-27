LG Brings Unique Experience to Virtual Realms for Good Cause

SEOUL, Sep. 27, 2021 — For its 2021 LG Healthy Home Solutions Campaign, LG Electronics (LG) is inviting fans of Animal Crossing the Horizon and Fortnite to virtually experience its latest healthy home solutions and make a positive difference in people’s lives. By uploading gameplay screenshots to social media, players can make a donation to Habitat for Humanity South Korea courtesy of LG.

LG Home Island in Animal Crossing the Horizon features three themed zones where players can explore the company’s state-of-the-art appliances and engage in fun missions. In the Cleaning Maze Clothing Care Zone, fans will see LG’s washing machine, dryer and Styler wardrobe management system while guiding their avatar through the maze course challenge. Juicy Fresh Kitchen Zone allows visitors to experience LG’s refrigerator, range and dishwasher while Cool Breeze Air Zone is where they can experience the healthy air and advanced cooling capabilities of the company’s air solution products.

Players who complete the LG Healthy Home mission by unlocking all of the home appliances in LG’s map in Fortnite, the free-to-play Battle Royale game played by millions worldwide, can gain valuable healing items. After the completion of the mission, players can claim victory by being the first to seize the LG Battle Square.

LG will make a donation to Habitat Korea on behalf of players who take a screenshot at the Habitat Korea Photo Zone and post it to their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts with the hashtag #LGHome. Donations will go toward Habitat Korea’s projects in Kenya, India and Vietnam and to further support communities in need, LG will provide refrigerators, washing machines and other appliances to public facilities such as schools and libraries.

“The LG Healthy Home Solutions campaign offers a unique virtual experience and a fun, interactive way to support a truly worthy cause both safely and responsibly,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our successful campaign last year resulted in over 200 new home appliances being placed in new homes and improving the lives of hundreds of families.”

To join in LG’s campaign, enter the Dream Address DA-0265-8322-0996 in Animal Crossing the Horizon or the island code 0850-7901-9021 in Fortnite. Full details can be found at www.lg.com/in/healthy-home-solution.