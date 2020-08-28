LG’s Advanced Refrigerators Deliver Smarter Culinary Life And More Hygienic Food Management

SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is helping consumers realize their dream kitchens with the unveiling of new refrigerator models at IFA 2020: improved InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator with UVnano, updated LG Fridge and Freezer pair and latest InstaView ThinQ™ refrigerator. Adding to an already comprehensive list of features, these new kitchen appliance models demonstrate LG’s commitment to giving consumers more choice and helping them to live their best hygienic, culinary lives.

LG’s newest kitchen innovation uses the power of light to improve health and hygiene. LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with UVnano utilizes ultraviolet LED light technology to disinfect the water dispenser outlets once every hour (or anytime manually) to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses.1 Featuring LINEAR Cooling™ and DoorCooling+™, the InstaView creates optimal conditions for fresher food. LINEAR Cooling minimizes temperature fluctuations – the primary culprit of food spoilage2 – for more precise control, while DoorCooling+ evenly cools the entire refrigerator by distributing powerful airflow from strategically placed vents.3 An ice maker located in the freezer drawer produces Craft Ice™, two-inch spherical ice balls that melt slowly to keep beverages cooler longer while making drinks look great.

Updated for 2020, LG Fridge and Freezer pair are designed to fit easily into standard kitchen cabinetry for a clean, minimalist look. Their flat door design and zero-clearance hinges are ideal for installing right next to a wall for a seamless, built-in appearance. These units also feature LINEAR Cooling and DoorCooling+ as well as Metal Fresh™, a metallic finish applied to the rear interior wall to add a touch of premium elegance.

Featuring LG’s newest consumer-centric AI platform, the latest LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator makes ingredient management, food shopping, cooking and even cleaning up a whole lot simpler. Any item placed inside or removed from the refrigerator is automatically tracked via LG’s advanced vision recognition technology. Powered by AI Connect, it can offer owners tasty meal suggestions based on the inventory of the food items, inform the water purifier how much water is required to prepare a meal, set a connected oven to the right cooking temperature based on the recipe, and even choose the optimal wash cycle for the dishwasher based on the meal. LG InstaView ThinQ also features LINEAR Cooling, DoorCooling+ and Metal Fresh.

“Our newest refrigerators deliver extended food freshness and unmatched convenience allowing consumers to enjoy the culinary life they deserve,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are expanding options for customers in order that they can find the best kitchen solution to match their needs and lifestyles.”

Throughout the month of September LG will host its IFA Virtual Exhibition at http://Exhibition.LG.com featuring all its latest kitchen innovations. LG Fridge and Freezer and LG InstaView Door-in-Door will be featured in the Prep Station while the InstaView ThinQ refrigerator will be exhibited in the Dining Room.

1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product’s UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after a total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.



2 Average temperature of peak to peak in fresh food compartment. Based on UL test result of temperature fluctuation in time of LGE model GF-V706MBL, according to LG internal test method.

3 Assessed by UL using LG testing method comparing door basket cooling time from 25 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius between LG non-DoorCooling+ model GF-V708BSL and DoorCooling+ model GF-V706MBL.