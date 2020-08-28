Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’s Advanced Refrigerators Deliver Smarter Culinary Life And More Hygienic Food Management

Home Appliance and Air Solution 28/08/2020

Share this content.

New Units Being Unveiled at IFA 2020 Keep Groceries Fresher
Even Longer Meaning Fewer Trips to the Supermarket

LG’S ADVANCED REFRIGERATORS DELIVER SMARTER CULINARY LIFE AND MORE HYGIENIC FOOD MANAGEMENT

SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is helping consumers realize their dream kitchens with the unveiling of new refrigerator models at IFA 2020: improved InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator with UVnano, updated LG Fridge and Freezer pair and latest InstaView ThinQ™ refrigerator. Adding to an already comprehensive list of features, these new kitchen appliance models demonstrate LG’s commitment to giving consumers more choice and helping them to live their best hygienic, culinary lives.

 

LG’s newest kitchen innovation uses the power of light to improve health and hygiene. LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with UVnano utilizes ultraviolet LED light technology to disinfect the water dispenser outlets once every hour (or anytime manually) to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses.1 Featuring LINEAR Cooling™ and DoorCooling+™, the InstaView creates optimal conditions for fresher food. LINEAR Cooling minimizes temperature fluctuations – the primary culprit of food spoilage2 – for more precise control, while DoorCooling+ evenly cools the entire refrigerator by distributing powerful airflow from strategically placed vents.3 An ice maker located in the freezer drawer produces Craft Ice™, two-inch spherical ice balls that melt slowly to keep beverages cooler longer while making drinks look great.

 

Updated for 2020, LG Fridge and Freezer pair are designed to fit easily into standard kitchen cabinetry for a clean, minimalist look. Their flat door design and zero-clearance hinges are ideal for installing right next to a wall for a seamless, built-in appearance. These units also feature LINEAR Cooling and DoorCooling+ as well as Metal Fresh™, a metallic finish applied to the rear interior wall to add a touch of premium elegance.

 

Featuring LG’s newest consumer-centric AI platform, the latest LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator makes ingredient management, food shopping, cooking and even cleaning up a whole lot simpler. Any item placed inside or removed from the refrigerator is automatically tracked via LG’s advanced vision recognition technology. Powered by AI Connect, it can offer owners tasty meal suggestions based on the inventory of the food items, inform the water purifier how much water is required to prepare a meal, set a connected oven to the right cooking temperature based on the recipe, and even choose the optimal wash cycle for the dishwasher based on the meal. LG InstaView ThinQ also features LINEAR Cooling, DoorCooling+ and Metal Fresh.

 

“Our newest refrigerators deliver extended food freshness and unmatched convenience allowing consumers to enjoy the culinary life they deserve,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are expanding options for customers in order that they can find the best kitchen solution to match their needs and lifestyles.”

 

Throughout the month of September LG will host its IFA Virtual Exhibition at http://Exhibition.LG.com  featuring all its latest kitchen innovations. LG Fridge and Freezer and LG InstaView Door-in-Door will be featured in the Prep Station while the InstaView ThinQ refrigerator will be exhibited in the Dining Room.

 

 

1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product’s UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after a total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.

 

2 Average temperature of peak to peak in fresh food compartment. Based on UL test result of temperature fluctuation in time of LGE model GF-V706MBL, according to LG internal test method.

 

3 Assessed by UL using LG testing method comparing door basket cooling time from 25 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius between LG non-DoorCooling+ model GF-V708BSL and DoorCooling+ model GF-V706MBL.

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC
Home Appliance and Air Solution

LG’s ‘Hack for Heat’ Finale Points to Exciting, Sustainable Future for HVAC

Learn More
LG Unveils Latest HVAC Solutions at AHR Expo 2024
Home Appliance and Air Solution

LG Unveils Latest HVAC Solutions at AHR Expo 2024

Learn More
LG Opens New Scroll Compressor Production Line in Mexico
Home Appliance and Air Solution

LG Opens New Scroll Compressor Production Line in Mexico

Learn More