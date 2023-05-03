Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s ‘MyCar Alarm Service’ Integrates With KG Mobility’s New Cars

Vehicle component Solutions 03/05/2023

LG MyCar Alarm Service Provides Car-to-Home Communications,
Monitoring and Real-time Alarms for an Enhanced Mobility Experience

An image of a car and a monitor which displays the phrase

SEOUL, May 3, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its connected vehicle alarm system, LG MyCar Alarm Service. The cutting-edge system integrates with Infoconn, the connected car service that can be used via the mobile application of KG Mobility, and has been applied to the Korean-based global automaker’s new REXTON SPORTS&KHAN CULMEN, REXTON NEW ARENA. Designed to work seamlessly with today’s vehicles, LG MyCar Alarm Service enhances and expands the mobility experience.

 

LG MyCar Alarm Service was developed in response to increasing demand, both from automotive companies and consumers, for vehicle-integrated mobility services. A home-based service platform that operates through the user’s TV, providing immediate notifications about vehicle status and the occurrence of any issues, including battery charging status, a door not closing properly or if the vehicle has been involved in an accident.

 

Using Internet of Things (IoT) technology, LG MyCar Alarm Service expands upon currently-available smartphone-based notification services, conveniently displaying pop-up notifications on the TV screen so that users can view them while enjoying their favorite content at home. Furthermore, it offers a wide range of vehicle-related information and services including car-to-home communications for vehicle monitoring and user-message delivery, which allows the driver and the car, to share information with family members who are watching TV. LG’s MyCar Alarm Service can also send users news and other content tailored to their tastes, such as targeted advertising and updates on new car releases.

 

As demonstrated through its integration with KG Mobility’s Infoconn, LG MyCar Alarm Service is capable of meeting the needs of both parties. While drivers nowadays want to be informed of any vehicle issues or maintenance needs as soon as a problem occurs, automakers want the ability to provide their customers with relevant content, such as information on new vehicle models, feature explanations and subscription services. Users can access the LG’s vehicle service through LG Smart TVs featuring the company’s webOS 23 platform, and through TVs and set-top boxes running Android OS.

 

LG plans to broaden the range of services that LG MyCar Alarm Service offers by teaming up with different platform providers, improving user convenience through adding mobility-based services such as navigation, black box and package delivery.

 

“As we enter the era of hyper-connectivity, the automotive industry seeks to provide its customers with more information and more convenience,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG MyCar Alarm Service leverages LG’s extensive expertise in consumer experience design to actively respond to the needs of vehicle manufacturers and vehicle users. We are confident our innovation will enhance customer experiences in the field of mobility and be positively received by automakers as well.”

